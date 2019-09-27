'Poisoned' Activist Zimbabwe Doctor Leaves Country for Medical Treatment
September 27, 2019 03:08 AM
The head of Zimbabwe's Doctors Association has left the country for urgent medical treatment in South Africa after being held captivity, during which his medical team says he was poisoned. Police tried to block his departure even though he had a court order allowing him to leave. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.