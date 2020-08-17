As Poland Hails US Troop Deal, Germany Fears Weakening of NATO
August 17, 2020 05:03 PM
The United States and Poland have signed a deal to boost U.S. troop numbers in the country and to create a permanent U.S. base there. It follows an earlier U.S. decision to withdraw some troops from Germany. As Henry Ridgwell reports, many European allies see it as a political move following disputes over defense spending among NATO allies – but others argue the redeployment is essential to meet threats from Russia.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Produced by: Barry Unger