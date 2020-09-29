Police and Protesters Face Off at Protest for Legalized Abortion in Mexico

Women charged police lines in Mexico City, Monday, September 28, during protests demanding the legalization of abortion in the majority Roman Catholic country.

The protesters, clad in the green bandanas that have become the symbol of the pro-choice movement in Latin America, gathered in Mexico's capital to mark International Safe Abortion Day, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 28.

Police, many of them female officers, responded by spraying plumes of tear gas at the women, some of whom wielded hammers, and threw bottles and paint.

Abortion is illegal in Mexico outside the capital city and the southern state of Oaxaca, which legalized the medical procedure last year. Elsewhere in Mexico, abortion is banned except under certain circumstances, such as rape.

