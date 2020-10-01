Police Fire Tear Gas at Student Protesters in Athens

Protesters clashed with police, exchanging petrol bombs with tear gas, Thursday, October 1, during a student rally in Athens, Greece.

The students were demonstrating over a range of issues including demands for stricter coronavirus measures in schools.

The government said Wednesday all classes missed due to protests would have made up for online or repeated on weekends or holidays.

Coronavirus cases have seen a steady rise in the country in the last months, particularly in the capital of Athens. (REUTERS)