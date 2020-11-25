Police Fire Water Cannons at Protesting Farmers in India

Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India.

Protesters claim the legislation would allow for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers.

Thousands of farmers rallied in Punjab and Haryana, with a larger demonstration scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s government has defended the bill, saying the measures would help rid India’s agricultural sector of antiquated laws and allow for farmers to sell to bigger retailers. (REUTERS)