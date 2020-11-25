Quick Takes

Police Fire Water Cannons at Protesting Farmers in India

November 25, 2020 02:56 PM
360p | 2 MB
480p | 3 MB
540p | 5 MB
720p | 11 MB
1080p | 20 MB
Original | 53 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India.

Protesters claim the legislation would allow for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers.

Thousands of farmers rallied in Punjab and Haryana, with a larger demonstration scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s government has defended the bill, saying the measures would help rid India’s agricultural sector of antiquated laws and allow for farmers to sell to bigger retailers. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:13 PM
Nigerian Activists Call for Better Tracking of Sex Offenders
Nigerian Activists Call for Better Tracking of Sex Offenders
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 12:47 PM
Border Crossings: Tommy Lee
Border Crossings: Tommy Lee
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 12:09 PM
Border Crossings: Matt Stell
Border Crossings: Matt Stell
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:50 AM
Botswana’s Farmers Use Sensory Toolkit to Drive Away Elephants
Botswana’s Farmers Use Sensory Toolkit to Drive Away Elephants
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 07:07 AM
Ignoring COVID Warnings, Millions Travel for Thanksgiving Holiday
US Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim luggage.