USA

Police Reform Stalls on Capitol Hill

June 25, 2020 10:41 PM
U.S. lawmakers tackled ambitious police reform legislation with mixed results this week. A measure passed in the Democratic-majority U.S. House has no chance of getting through the Republican-majority U.S. Senate, where lawmakers failed to reach a compromise on their proposal. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what happens next in lawmakers' efforts to address a controversial topic in an election year.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
