Politics Determines Legal Strategy for Impeachment Sides
February 15, 2021 04:01 AM
Saturday’s vote at the Senate impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump took place after four days of hearing from lawyers for the House of Representatives who prosecuted the case against him, and lawyers who defended him. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how politics shaped the strategies behind both sides’ arguments.
