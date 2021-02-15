US Politics

Politics Determines Legal Strategy for Impeachment Sides

February 15, 2021 04:01 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 34 MB
1080p | 68 MB
Original | 266 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Saturday’s vote at the Senate impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump took place after four days of hearing from lawyers for the House of Representatives who prosecuted the case against him, and lawyers who defended him. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how politics shaped the strategies behind both sides’ arguments.

Produced by: Mary C 

Default Author Profile
By
Steve Redisch
Latest Episodes
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 09:26 PM
After Impeachment Trial, What’s Next for Trump and the Nation
After Impeachment Trial, What’s Next for Trump and the Nation
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:55 PM
German Startup Eyes COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries Via Drones
German Startup Eyes COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries Via Drones
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 09:13 AM
Republicans, Democrats Face Different Challenges in Post-Trump Era 
Republicans, Democrats Face Different Challenges in Post-Trump Era
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:23 AM
COVID-19 Funerals Cause Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
COVID-19 Causes Flower Shortage in LA Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:18 AM
Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill
Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill