Poll: Majority of Americans Support Peace Talks to End Afghan War
September 19, 2020 12:26 AM
A recent survey by the nonprofit Eurasia Group Foundation found strong public support among Republican and Democratic voters for Trump administration-backed peace talks to end the 19-year-old U.S. war in Afghanistan. The survey found that younger voters are especially fatigued with American involvement in foreign conflicts and want Congress to slash military spending. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Produced by: Rob Raffaele