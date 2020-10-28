South & Central Asia

Pompeo Calls China ‘Predator’ as He Tours South Asia

October 28, 2020 09:03 PM
Analysts say U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement this week of a landmark security agreement with India marks another step toward building closer ties to South Asia and countering China's influence in the region. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more on Pompeo's trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
