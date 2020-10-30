VOA News on China

Pompeo Calls on Indonesia to Speak Up on China’s Uighur Persecution

October 30, 2020 01:06 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Indonesian leaders to speak up about the condition of ethnic Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.  Pompeo made the comment Thursday as he delivered a religious freedom speech during his visit to Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
