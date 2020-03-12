Africa

Pompeo Challenges China’s Dominance in Africa

March 12, 2020 09:42 AM
When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited three African countries recently, he brought a message that the U.S. sees the continent as a place of opportunity for American investors but also warned about the drawbacks of doing business with authoritarian nations.  While not mentioning China directly, Pompeo's meaning was clear as VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Cindy Saine
