Pompeo Denies Retaliation, Won’t Say Why Internal Watchdog Was Fired

May 21, 2020 12:40 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits he asked President Donald Trump to fire the internal State Department watchdog but denies it was in retaliation for the watchdog investigating him. Democrats in Congress and the American Academy of Diplomacy see the firing as a troubling pattern in the Trump administration. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
