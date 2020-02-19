USA

Pompeo Heads to Saudi Arabia to Talk Iran, Other Key Issues

February 19, 2020 05:44 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Riyadh on Wednesday at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. Some issues on the agenda include tensions with Iran, the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan, the ongoing war in Yemen and human rights issues. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports the meetings take place at a time when both countries are recalibrating their approach to open regional matters and to their bilateral relations.

Ardita Dunellari
