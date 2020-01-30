Press Freedom

Pompeo Interview Dispute with NPR Sends Conflicting Message on Press Freedom

January 30, 2020 06:25 PM
Embed

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with an American news broadcaster, and apparent retaliation afterwards, once again raises concerns that attacks on the media by President Donald Trump's administration undermine the critical role of a free press in a democracy.  Administration critics say these attacks also reinforce anti-press policies by autocratic governments abroad.  VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the controversial dispute and its aftermath.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 16:41
Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps
Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:40
With Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
With a Shrug and Some Sorrow, Europeans bid 'Adieu' to EU Member Britain
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:27
Iraq Garment Factory Fosters Multi-Ethnic Female Workforce
Iraq Garment Factory Fosters Multi-Ethnic Female Workforce
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:22
Tears And Cheers As Britain Set For Historic Brexit Day
Tears And Cheers As Britain Set For Historic Brexit Day
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 11:18
Serving Equality With A Cup of Coffee
Serving Equality With A Cup of Coffee