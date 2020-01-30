Pompeo Interview Dispute with NPR Sends Conflicting Message on Press Freedom
January 30, 2020 06:25 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious interview with an American news broadcaster, and apparent retaliation afterwards, once again raises concerns that attacks on the media by President Donald Trump's administration undermine the critical role of a free press in a democracy. Administration critics say these attacks also reinforce anti-press policies by autocratic governments abroad. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the controversial dispute and its aftermath.