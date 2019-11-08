Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says NATO remains one of the most important strategic partnerships in recorded history. Speaking Thursday in Germany at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pompeo said the alliance has a critical role amid dangers posed by communist governments around the world. Pompeo's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron said a lack of U.S. commitment is causing the "brain death" of NATO. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

