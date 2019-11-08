Europe

Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'

November 08, 2019 03:28 AM
Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead' video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says NATO remains one of the most important strategic partnerships in recorded history. Speaking Thursday in Germany at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pompeo said the alliance has a critical role amid dangers posed by communist governments around the world. Pompeo's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron said a lack of U.S. commitment is causing the "brain death" of NATO. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 23:55
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:57
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:34
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:14
US Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese-Owned TikTok
US Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese-Owned TikTok
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 20:55
Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results
Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results