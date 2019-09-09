Pompeo: Trump Correctly Called Off Taliban Talks

September 9, 2019 08:51 AM
Pompeo: Trump Correctly Called Off Taliban Talks Because of Its Terrorist Attacks
Peace negotiations between the US and Taliban have been called off by President Donald Trump after a recent deadly Taliban attack.  Trump said the attack scuttled plans for talks at Camp David with the Afghan president and “major Taliban leaders." As Arash Arabasadi reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the lead US negotiator in the talks with the Taliban has been told to come home.

