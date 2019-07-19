Pompeo Warns of Threat From Hezbollah at Argentine Ceremony

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed in Argentina Friday the U.S. has imposed financial sanctions against a Hezbollah militant group leader suspected of directing a deadly bombing in 1994 of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions that freeze any assets of Salman Raouf Salman. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Buenos Aires.