Pompeo Warns of Threat From Hezbollah at Argentine Ceremony

July 19, 2019 04:00 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed in Argentina Friday the U.S. has imposed financial sanctions against a Hezbollah militant group leader suspected of directing a deadly bombing in 1994 of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions that freeze any assets of Salman Raouf Salman.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Buenos Aires.

