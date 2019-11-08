Europe

In Post-Cold War Berlin, Arts Scene Paves Way for Reunification

November 08, 2019 08:19 AM
In Post-Cold War Berlin, Arts Scene Paves Way for Reunification video player.
Embed
Link

In the 30 years that have passed since the Berlin Wall came down and ended a decades-long division between the eastern and western parts of the city, it is artists who have injected new life into the abandoned buildings in what was communist East Berlin. And as Charles Maynes reports, this cultural scene became a driving force behind the reconciliation of East and West - a process that continues to this day.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Charles Maynes
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:20
3 Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election
Three Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 03:28
Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'
Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 23:55
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:57
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:34
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires
Related Stories
Plugged-Berlin
00:29:30
Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren

Berlin Wall: 30 Years After the Fall

As Berlin Celebrates Wall Anniversary, Cold War Foes Rearm
00:04:28

As Berlin Celebrates Wall Anniversary, Cold War Foes Rearm

Germany's Far Right Adopts a Slogan From the 1989 Berlin Wall Collapse
00:02:25

30 Years After Berlin Wall Collapse, Politics of East and West Still Echo in Germany

FILE - Remains of the Berlin Wall are pictured at former Bornholmer Strasse Berlin Wall border crossing point in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 18, 2019.
USA

US Warns Germany on Russian Threat, as Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall Nears