In Post-Cold War Berlin, Arts Scene Paves Way for Reunification
November 08, 2019 08:19 AM
In the 30 years that have passed since the Berlin Wall came down and ended a decades-long division between the eastern and western parts of the city, it is artists who have injected new life into the abandoned buildings in what was communist East Berlin. And as Charles Maynes reports, this cultural scene became a driving force behind the reconciliation of East and West - a process that continues to this day.