Postal Service Crisis Casts Doubt on Mail-In Voting
August 21, 2020 02:11 AM
The coronavirus pandemic is driving many Americans to consider voting by mail in this November's presidential election instead of casting their ballots in public polling places. But just as the postal service faces a major test of its election-year capabilities, congressional Democrats say the Trump administration's recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service could lead to voter suppression. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson explains the controversy.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson