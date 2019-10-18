USA

Powerful, Respected US Congressman at Center of Impeachment Inquiry Dies

Democratic U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a powerful and respected voice in Washington, passed away Thursday at the age of 68. Cummings was one of the heads of an impeachment committee investigating President Donald Trump.  The late U.S. congressman, who represented the state of Maryland, was also an inspirational figure for many, especially African Americans.  VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
 

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
