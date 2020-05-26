Pregnant Tanzanian Woman Shares Her Fears About Giving Birth Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many expectant mothers, makeup artist Merry Mwihava was delighted to learn that she would be welcoming a new child into the world. But when Merry lost her job during the pandemic, she was forced to tap into her creative talents to find inventive ways to feed her family. A Coming Joy Wrapped in Fears takes us Merry and her family’s journey to discover new rituals and unanticipated ways to survive in a changing world.

Camera: Kitundu Jonathan, Alex Venance

Produced by: Barbara Santos, Euna Lee