COVID-19 Pandemic

Pregnant Tanzanian Woman Shares Her Fears About Giving Birth Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

May 26, 2020 11:01 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Like many expectant mothers, makeup artist Merry Mwihava was delighted to learn that she would be welcoming a new child into the world. But when Merry lost her job during the pandemic, she was forced to tap into her creative talents to find inventive ways to feed her family. A Coming Joy Wrapped in Fears takes us Merry and her family’s journey to discover new rituals and unanticipated ways to survive in a changing world.

Camera: Kitundu Jonathan, Alex Venance

Produced by: Barbara Santos, Euna Lee

Default Author Profile
By
Kitundu Jonathan
Default Author Profile
By
Barbara Santos
Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 17:28
Researchers Look to Immune System for Clues on COVID-19
Researchers Look to Immune System for Clues on COVID-19
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 15:44
Medical Students Skip Graduation to Help in COVID Fight
Medical Students Skip Graduation to Help in COVID Fight
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 12:51
Growing Number of Robots Work Inside Restaurants and Out on the Streets
Growing Number of Robots Work Inside Restaurants and Out on the Streets
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 10:35
COVID-19 Impacting the Mental Wellbeing of Many People in South Africa
Covid-19 Impacting the Mental Wellbeing of Many People in South Africa
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 18:33
Afghan Government to Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release
Afghan Government to Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release