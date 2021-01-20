President Biden: Day One
January 20, 2021 10:30 PM
President Biden: Day One
The United States swore in Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th President Wednesday, succeeding Republican Donald Trump. As the U.S. faces political division and a surging coronavirus pandemic, President Biden began his first day in office signing a series of Executive Orders. Plus, the United Nations warns that the pandemic is continuing to destroy jobs and push food prices higher. And an update on a deadly blast in Spain.