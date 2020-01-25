USA

President Trump Becomes First in History to Speak at March for Life

January 25, 2020 12:19 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump became the first president ever to attend the annual March for Life rally, which is for the opponents of abortion. The event is held annually on or near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. The president’s appearance before a friendly conservative crowd was especially notable because of what was taking place at the same time at the U.S. Capitol – his impeachment trial. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti explains.

Carolyn Presutti
By
