President Trump impeached
January 13, 2021 10:30 PM
Listen
President Trump impeached
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Members of the US House of Representatives met on Capitol Hill Wednesday to discuss an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi called the President a “clear and present danger” to the country and needed to be removed from office. Plus an update on efforts to secure the Capitol ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration. And learning to cope with isolation from hermits.