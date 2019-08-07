USA

President Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Locations of Latest US Mass Shootings

August 7, 2019 08:10 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, where a combined 31 people were killed over a span of 24 hours last weekend in the latest mass shootings that have plagued the nation for decades.  Trump's visits to the two cities comes amid renewed calls for stricter regulations on guns, and criticism of Trump's own remarks in the past about undocumented immigrants that have been denounced as racist.  VOA's Richard Green has more from Washington.

