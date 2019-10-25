US Politics

President Trump's Foreign Policy Process Stirs Controversy in Washington

October 25, 2019 02:20 AM
From making so-called side deals with Ukraine to pulling U.S. forces from northeastern Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump has gone his own way when it comes to conducting U.S. foreign policy. But the Syria decision has sparked widespread opposition in Washington and in the case of Ukraine, critics say Trump sidestepped career U.S. diplomats to further his own interests against a potential election rival.  VOA's Jesusemen Oni reports on how the president's foreign policy decisions are stirring controversy in Washington.

Jesusemen Oni
