US Politics

Presidential Candidates Eagerly Court the Hispanic Vote in Nevada

February 21, 2020 04:27 AM
Embed

As Nevada Democrats flock to their presidential caucuses Saturday afternoon, this Western state's growing Latino vote could play an important factor in the outcome. According to Pew Research, more than 1 in 4 Nevadans is of Latin American descent, and roughly 328,000 of them are eligible to vote. As VOA’s Carolyn Presutti found, while all candidates hope to attract the Hispanic vote, some are more successful than others.

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 00:02
360 Video: Fountains and Crowds in Las Vegas
360 Video: Fountains and Crowds in Las Vegas
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 22:58
In a Week of Clemencies, Trump Hints About Stone’s Exoneration
In a Week of Clemencies, Trump Hints About Stone’s Exoneration
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 21:30
Health Experts Broaden Efforts to Contain Coronavirus
Health Experts Broaden Efforts to Contain Coronavirus
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 20:59
Syrian Aid Groups Brace for Wider Displacement Crisis
Syrian Aid Groups Brace for Wider Displacement Crisis
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 20:38
Virginia Student Quarantined in Wuhan; School Raises $30,000 in Medical Aid
Virginia Student Quarantined in Wuhan; School Raises $30,000 in Medical Aid