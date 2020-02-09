US Politics

Presidential Debates, a Learning Experience for College Students

February 09, 2020 03:45 PM
Embed

For decades, presidential debates have been taking place on college campuses, including Friday night’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire. The reasons are mostly practical—universities are typically equipped with spacious auditoriums, parking lots, and media centers. But they also provide students an opportunity to be directly involved in the national political conversation. VOA’s Esha Sarai traveled to St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to find out more about the student experience just ahead of a key primary for the 2020 presidential election.

Default Author Profile
By
Esha Sarai
Latest Episodes
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 03:04
War-Weary Young Afghans Hit the Slopes
War-Weary Young Afghans Hit the Slopes
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 02:51
Serving Compassion With Dinner for People with Dementia
Serving Compassion With Dinner for People with Dementia
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 02:41
Enforcement of Malaysia’s Smoking Ban Sparks Controversy
Enforcement of Malaysia’s Smoking Ban Sparks Controversy
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 00:41
Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 21:10
Mapping Major Foreign Forces in Syria
Mapping Major Foreign Forces in Syria