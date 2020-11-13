Preview of US Foreign Policy Under a Biden Administration

November 13, 2020 06:05 PM
Preview of US Foreign Policy Under a Biden Administration
President-elect Joe Biden will have multiple domestic crises to confront like the coronavirus pandemic and the economy after his inauguration on January 20, 2021. However, he has also signaled a more robust US foreign policy. James Goldgeier, Senior Visiting Fellow at The Center on The United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, and Emma Ashford, Resident Fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, discuss with host Carol Castiel the likely shifts in tone and substance regarding America’s role in the world under a forthcoming Biden administration. 

Carol Castiel
Carol Castiel
