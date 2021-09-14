Priorities Are Shifting for US Job Seekers in COVID Era
September 14, 2021 04:46 PM
Now that federal unemployment benefits have expired, unemployed Americans are being encouraged to apply for about 10 million job vacancies nationwide. But as VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains, concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant and low wages are prompting some to reassess their job-hunting priorities.
Camera and producer: Verónica Balderas Iglesias