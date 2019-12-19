Economy & Business

Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees

December 19, 2019 05:41 PM
Countries and companies attending a refugee forum in Geneva this week pledged to boost support for refugees' access to clean energy, among other goals. Findings show renewables offer multiple benefits, including reducing some of the root causes of displacement. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports on what this means for Africa, which hosts roughly one-quarter of the world's refugees.

