Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees
December 19, 2019 05:41 PM
Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees video player.
Countries and companies attending a refugee forum in Geneva this week pledged to boost support for refugees' access to clean energy, among other goals. Findings show renewables offer multiple benefits, including reducing some of the root causes of displacement. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports on what this means for Africa, which hosts roughly one-quarter of the world's refugees.