Arts & Culture

Professional Spitting is Actually a Thing

July 17, 2019 05:13 AM
Michigan Celebrates Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Championship video player.
People everywhere love competitions and the subject is - at times - not that important. Championships are awarded in toe-wrestling, speed burger-eating and mobile phone throwing. The Michigan city of Eau Claire has one of its own - the annual cherry pit-spitting championship. Roman Verkhovsky visited the town to see how far the love of pit spitting stretches. Anna Rice narrates his story. 

