Progressives Pressure Biden to Embrace Bold Agenda
June 23, 2020 09:13 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Pressure is growing on the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to embrace more progressive policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic, massive unemployment and widespread racial inequality protests that have dramatically altered the race for the White House. As VOA’s Brian Padden reports, left-leaning Democratic activists, impatient with Biden’s moderate stances, are demanding an agenda of transformational change to energize minority and progressive voters in the November presidential election.
Produced by Brian Padden