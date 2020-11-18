Protecting the Elephants

November 18, 2020 04:15 PM
Earth's giants are running for their lives, illegally hunted for their ivory tusks. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the issue of elephant poaching as VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb follows U.S. Special Forces on a mission to Gabon to help protect the elephants. And actress Kristin Davis explains her work protecting elephants in Kenya. Airdate: November 18, 2020.

