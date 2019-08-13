East Asia Pacific

Protesters Ground Flights at Airport as Police Increase Force, the Latest from Hong Kong

August 13, 2019 04:53 AM
The latest protests in Hong Kong have generated calls from the United States urging all sides to refrain from violence while Canada is warning China to be very careful in how it deals with the demonstrators.  The calls came after thousands protestors in Hong Kong grounded flights at the international airport Monday, escalating 10 weeks of protests over a proposal that would subject citizens to extradition by mainland Chinese courts.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.

