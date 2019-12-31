Middle East

Protesters Storm US Embassy in Iraq as Tensions Escalate Between Tehran, Washington

December 31, 2019 08:49 PM
Protesters Storm US Embassy in Iraq as Tensions Escalate Between Tehran, Washington video player.
Protesters in Iraq stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday. The protesters appeared to belong to a pro-Iran faction upset over deadly U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in the region. The incident marked the latest escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington.  As VOA's Jesse Oni reports, defense experts fear even more violent confrontations could erupt.

Jesusemen Oni
