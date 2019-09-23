Protesters in Washington Disrupt Morning Commute to Press for Climate Action

USA

Hundreds of activists blocked major intersections across the nation’s capital Monday, demanding immediate government action on climate change. The action came as world leaders met Monday in New York for a United Nations summit on climate change.  As Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, the Washington protesters used a sailboat, vans, cars, ladders and sit-ins to block key intersections around the District.

 

