Protesters in Washington Disrupt Morning Commute to Press for Climate Action
September 23, 2019 06:29 PM
Hundreds of activists blocked major intersections across the nation’s capital Monday, demanding immediate government action on climate change. The action came as world leaders met Monday in New York for a United Nations summit on climate change. As Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports, the Washington protesters used a sailboat, vans, cars, ladders and sit-ins to block key intersections around the District.