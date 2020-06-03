Protests in America

June 03, 2020 12:40 PM
Protests are being staged across America --- some violent --- following the death of another unarmed black man by police. 46-year-old George Floyd kept pleading "I can't breathe" while a policeman's knee pressed on the neck of the handcuffed man, arrested for suspicion of using forged currency. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines Floyd's death, the protests, the violence, the police response, and President Trump's warning with Peniel Joseph from the University of Texas. Air date: June 3, 2020.

