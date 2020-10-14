Protests Continue in Nigeria Over Police Brutality Despite Dissolution of SARS Police Unit
October 14, 2020 06:48 AM
The Nigerian government has disbanded a controversial police unit known for beating and torturing ordinary citizens. But protests against the SARS unit that began two weeks ago continued across Nigeria Tuesday, with demonstrators demanding justice for victims and an end to police impunity. Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja.
Camera: Emeka Gibson