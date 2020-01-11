VOA News on Iran

Protests Erupt in Iranian Cities Over Downed Ukrainian Airliner

January 11, 2020 10:33 PM
A night of vigils for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger airliner mistakenly shot down by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps erupted into anti-government protests nationwide Saturday. The eventual acceptance of responsibility for the downed airline after days of cover-up by the Iranian regime angered people who protested in cities across the country against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, and the IRGC.

Mehdi Jedinia
Julie Taboh
