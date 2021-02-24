Europe

Protests Over Rapper’s Jailing Test Spain’s Democratic Principles

February 24, 2021 11:45 AM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 33 MB
Original | 453 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Barcelona, Madrid and other cities in Spain have been shaken by protests over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy on Twitter and in his music.  In this story narrated by Jon Spier, Alfonso Beato reports from Barcelona.

Producer: Marcus Harton

Default Author Profile
By
Alfonso Beato
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 11:20 AM
Fruit-Shaking Tractor Shakes Trees in Valencia
Thumb
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 09:49 AM
Demand Heats up for Solar Energy Panels in South Africa
Demand Heats up for Solar Energy Panels in South Africa
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 09:42 AM
Syrian Displaced Families Put Children to Work to Survive
Syrian Displaced Families Put Children to Work to Survive
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:34 AM
Attack on US Capitol Renews Interest in Regulating Social Media Giants
US Lawmakers Look to Address Technology Firms’ Power
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:32 PM
Pfizer, Moderna Promise Major Boosts in Vaccine Supply  
Pfizer, Moderna Promise Major Boosts in Vaccine Supply