Protests Over Rapper’s Jailing Test Spain’s Democratic Principles
February 24, 2021 11:45 AM
Barcelona, Madrid and other cities in Spain have been shaken by protests over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy on Twitter and in his music. In this story narrated by Jon Spier, Alfonso Beato reports from Barcelona.
Producer: Marcus Harton