Puerto Rico Governor Resists Calls for Resignation

The governor of Puerto Rico is not backing down despite massive street protests in the capital, San Juan, demanding his resignation. Thousands of people have taken to the streets after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked text messages in which Gov. Ricardo Rossello used homophobic and misogynistic language. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the governor said in a statement Thursday that his commitment to Puerto Rico is stronger than ever.