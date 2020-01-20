USA

Push for Landmark Paid Family Leave Law in US to Extend Nationwide

January 20, 2020 01:10 AM
For the first time, most of the United States' 2.1 million federal workers will be eligible to get twelve weeks of paid family leave following the birth or adoption of a child. The new benefit - under the annual National Defense Authorization Act - goes into effect on Oct. 1. Dozens of other countries around the world already offer paid family leave to civil workers. Now advocates are pressing for the law to extend to workers across the U.S. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has more.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
