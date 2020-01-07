Europe

Putin to Visit Istanbul Amid Increasing Differences Over Syria, Libya

January 07, 2020 05:37 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Istanbul Wednesday to inaugurate a new gas pipeline between the two countries. Energy cooperation is the foundation of a growing rapprochement between Russia and Turkey, which is a NATO member. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, during the visit the Russian and Turkish leaders are expected to address growing differences in their bilateral relationship, on issues ranging from Syria to Libya.

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
