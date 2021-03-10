East Asia Pacific

Quad Summit Expected to Discuss China’s Vaccine Diplomacy

March 10, 2021 12:25 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia will meet virtually later this week for the first summit of the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.” The group of countries, also known as “the Quad,” will likely discuss China’s vaccine diplomacy and other regional issues. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
