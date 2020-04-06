Coronavirus Outbreak

Queen’s Address Overshadowed as British Prime Minister Hospitalized

April 06, 2020 12:03 PM
British Prime Minster Boris Johnson remains in a central London hospital under observation, having been admitted there on the advice of doctors Sunday night. He was hospitalized on precautionary grounds for further tests as his symptoms had not improved. Johnson was diagnosed with the coronavirus eleven days ago. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the shock announcement overshadowed Queen Elizabeth’s rare televised address to the nation

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
