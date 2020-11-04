2020 USA Votes

Race for the White House is Too Close to Call

November 04, 2020 06:19 AM
Americans are still waiting for the final vote tally in battleground states to determine whether incumbent Republican President Donald Trump will continue to be the country’s chief executive for the next four years, or be replaced by his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

Produced by: Barry Unger   

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
