Africa

Ramadan Gatherings Continue in Tanzania amid COVID-19

April 20, 2021 11:42 AM
While many countries with Muslim populations have imposed coronavirus restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan, Tanzania, which is more than a third Muslim, has not. Despite President Samia Suluhu Hassan's shift away from her predecessor's COVID denial, the new leader has yet to take up measures recommended by global health authorities. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam. 

Camera:  Rajabu Hassan 

Produced by: Mary Cieslak 

Charles Kombe
By
Charles Kombe
