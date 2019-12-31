USA

Ranks of Refugees Grow in 2019 Amid 'Crisis of Solidarity'

December 31, 2019 07:42 PM
Ranks of Refugees Grow in 2019 Amid 'Crisis of Solidarity' video player.
The worldwide refugee crisis continues to deepen. According to the United Nations, the world is witnessing "thehighest levels of displacement on record." Spurred by conflict and persecution, the numbers of displaced are expected to rise further in the future, as climate change pushes people out of their homes. VOA's Ardita Dunellari reports.

By
By
Ardita Dunellari
