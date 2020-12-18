USA

Ransomware Cyberattacks Cripple US Systems

December 18, 2020 08:43 AM
In late November 2020, hackers took over the Baltimore County Public Schools system in Maryland and forced the nation’s 25th largest school district to shut down for three days. But what happened to the public school system in Baltimore was not an isolated case, as Valentina Vasileva reports in this story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Videographer: Aleksandr Bergan

Valentina Vasileva
